Teen jailed in Kennewick store robbery

Kennewick police Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old in the Dec. 30 robbery of City Market.
Investigators figured out Tuesday that the boy was a suspect and arrested him.
Police said the teen was booked into the Benton County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
The robbery was one of two at City Market in the last week of 2017.
Police arrested 22-year-old Fernando Flores in connection to the first robbery Dec. 27. Flores also was wanted for another robbery in Pasco and an attempted robbery in Kennewick.
The teen’s name was not released.
