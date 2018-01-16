More Videos

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Pause
See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

CPR performed on accident victim 0:56

CPR performed on accident victim

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:18

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:38

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities 1:04

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown 3:43

What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown

  • Search for armed City Market robber

    Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department releases details and a description of a robber that stole candy and cash at gunpoint from the City Market in Kennewick.

Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department releases details and a description of a robber that stole candy and cash at gunpoint from the City Market in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Sgt. Ken Lattin of the Kennewick Police Department releases details and a description of a robber that stole candy and cash at gunpoint from the City Market in Kennewick. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

Teen jailed in Kennewick store robbery

By Jake Dorsey

jdorsey@tricityherald.com

January 16, 2018 05:13 PM

Kennewick police Tuesday arrested a 16-year-old in the Dec. 30 robbery of City Market.

Investigators figured out Tuesday that the boy was a suspect and arrested him.

Police said the teen was booked into the Benton County Juvenile Justice Center on suspicion of first-degree robbery.

The robbery was one of two at City Market in the last week of 2017.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police arrested 22-year-old Fernando Flores in connection to the first robbery Dec. 27. Flores also was wanted for another robbery in Pasco and an attempted robbery in Kennewick.

The teen’s name was not released.

Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman 0:45

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

Pause
See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack

CPR performed on accident victim 0:56

CPR performed on accident victim

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:18

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:38

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities 1:04

Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown 3:43

What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown

  • Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

    Attorneys gave opening statements Tuesday in the child molestation trial of former Pasco City Councilman Chi Flores in Franklin County Superior Court in Pasco. Flores is accused of molesting a young girl in 2016.

Child molestation trial begins for a former Pasco city councilman

View More Video