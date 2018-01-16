911 consolidation update at BCES board meeting

The Benton County Emergency Services executive board will hear an update on efforts to transition Franklin County’s dispatch operations into the Benton County 911 system this week.
Emergency service managers are negotiating terms to consolidate the Mid-Columbia’s 911 dispatch operations to improve service and reduce the number of mobile calls misrouted to the wrong county.
The board meets at 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the conference room at the Southeast Communications Center, 651 Truman Ave., Richland.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
