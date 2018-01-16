Facebook is showing less news. Here's how to keep seeing the Tri-City Herald

Facebook is going to make it harder to keep up with everything that’s happening in your community by showing you fewer local stories in your News Feed.
But you can still make sure you see the Tri-City Herald by following these easy steps.
You need only follow one set of steps to make sure you see news from the Herald.
Desktop or laptop computer users
Never miss a local story.
Go to the Herald’s Facebook page and look at the upper right part of the page.
First, make sure you “Like” the Tri-City Herald’s page. Then next to the “Like” button, you’ll see the word “Following.”
Roll your cursor over it and then choose “See First” and “On (Events, Suggested Live Videos).”
If you want to control how you’re notified when the Tri-City Herald posts something new, click the small pencil icon next to the word “Notification” and make your choices.
That’s it! You’re done.
Phone or tablet users
Go to the Herald’s Facebook page.
Under the photo at the top, find the word “Follow” or “Following.”
- If you see the word “Following,” tap on it and then tap “See First.” You’re good to go!
- If you see the word “Follow,” tap it and then tap “See First.” That’s all there is to it!
Thank you for reading the Tri-City Herald on Facebook.
We’re grateful to bring you the news of the Mid-Columbia every day.
If you have questions or need help, contact me.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405, @JakeD_TRI
