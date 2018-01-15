Tired of feral cats and wild dogs? 1 day left in Benton City animal group’s fundraiser

People who want to help curb the feral cat and wild dog population have one more day to make their dollar stretch.
Benton City’s Prevent Homeless Pets is $1,700 short of its $24,000 fundraising goal with one day left in its “Stitch in Time” fundraiser.
The organization accepts donations around the year, but it only has until the end of Tuesday to receive matching money from grants.
The money will help the organization move into a new place with more room to work on spays and neuters.
Never miss a local story.
It also will subsizidize those surgeries of feral cats and dogs, director Harriet Johnson said.
For more information about donations or volunteering, go to preventhomelesspets.org.
Comments