Volunteer Jay Moore comforts a dog in the recovery area of the Prevent Homeless Pets clinic after a sterilization surgery in 2016.
Volunteer Jay Moore comforts a dog in the recovery area of the Prevent Homeless Pets clinic after a sterilization surgery in 2016. File Tri-City Herald
Volunteer Jay Moore comforts a dog in the recovery area of the Prevent Homeless Pets clinic after a sterilization surgery in 2016. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Tired of feral cats and wild dogs? 1 day left in Benton City animal group’s fundraiser

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 15, 2018 06:21 PM

People who want to help curb the feral cat and wild dog population have one more day to make their dollar stretch.

Benton City’s Prevent Homeless Pets is $1,700 short of its $24,000 fundraising goal with one day left in its “Stitch in Time” fundraiser.

The organization accepts donations around the year, but it only has until the end of Tuesday to receive matching money from grants.

The money will help the organization move into a new place with more room to work on spays and neuters.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It also will subsizidize those surgeries of feral cats and dogs, director Harriet Johnson said.

For more information about donations or volunteering, go to preventhomelesspets.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain

    Robert Benedetti says the city's growth-driven philosophy cost people on Little Badger Mountain essential city services, like clearing the streets.

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain 2:18

Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain
See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 2:31

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack
Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

View More Video