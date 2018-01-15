Members of the Mid-Columbia Ballet and Mariachi Halcón del Rio, an ensemble from Chiawana High School, rehearse a new collaborative ballet Monday at the Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet in Richland. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Local

Mariachi, ballet blend together

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

January 15, 2018 05:31 PM

Members of the Mid-Columbia Ballet and Mariachi Halcón del Rio, an ensemble from Chiawana High School, rehearse a new collaborative ballet Monday at the Tri-Cities Academy of Ballet in Richland.

The two groups, featuring 31 local high school students, will premiere the new presentation at the Mid-Columbia Ballet's spring production on March 16 -17 at Richland High Auditorium.

Additionally, the ballet group will sponsor the 31 students to travel to Spokane in April if the performance is chosen for the Regional Dance America/Pacific festival.

