Week in photos January 14-20, 2018

January 15, 2018 - Eloiuse Sparks of Grace Point Church in Pasco is the winner of this year's MLK Spirit Award for dedicating her life to making sure others lives are better. Sparks is a choir leader, head of the Miss Juneteenth Pageant and part of a Coyote Ridge prison ministry team.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 15, 2018 - A white weasel photographed in the Wallula Habitat Management of the McNary National Wildlife Refuge, just upstream from Madam Dorian Park on the Walla Walla River near Wallula Junction.
Ivar Husa
Lower Columbia Basin Audubon Society
January 14, 2018 - Enterprise Middle School teacher Ben Brost and his wife, Shanna, are an important component to the school’s Community Strong: Connecting Hearts & Saving Lives fundraiser being held Jan. 17 to benefit the American Red Cross. He suffered cardiac arrest in November and is now making a full recovery thanks to two CPR trained colleagues. The dinner and silent auction will call attention to the importance of CPR training.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 14, 2018 - Teacher Ben Brost is swarmed by Enterprise Middle School students during a recent visit to the West Richland school. Brost hasn't been in the classroom since suffering a cardiac arrest in November. He is now making a full recovery thanks to two CPR trained colleagues, EMTs, doctor and nurses. His medical incident is an important component to the school’s upcoming fundraiser to benefit the American Red Cross. The dinner and silent auction, being held Jan. 17, will call attention to the importance of receiving CPR training.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 14, 2018 - Heavy construction equipment prepares former farm circles east of Road 84 in Pasco for new subdivisions after the Department of Natural Resources sold 230 acres in west Pasco last year. Tri-City home prices and new home development both climbed in 2017. The city of Pasco expects 300 new lots to come on line at the new site in 2018.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 14, 2018 - Tri-Cities Prep’s Kobe Singleton (1) shoots a layup while being defended by Kittitas/Thorp’s Mason Landdeck (23) during an EWAC boys basketball game Friday at Tri-Cities Prep in Pasco. Singleton led the Jaguars with 23 points in the 68-60 loss.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald