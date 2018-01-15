These 5 people have helped agriculture the most in 2017

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce and Port of Pasco will honor its 2018 Mid-Columbia Agriculture Hall of Fame winners at a dinner and installation gala on Jan. 18.
Ann and James Moore of Kahlotus are the recipients of the Mid-Columbia Ag Hall of Fame Pioneer Award, honoring those who have significantly influenced the development of agriculture. The Moores are third generation wheat farmers who have operated their farm for more than 50 years. Both have served as officers for the Washington Association of Wheat Growers and are active in the community.
Don Kinion of Pasco is the recipient of the Agriculture Advisory Award, given to an individual who has contributed to the advancement of educational programs. Kinion is an active volunteer whose work has touched Franklin County 4-H, Benton-Franklin Fair Market Stock Committee, the Franklin County Crop Improvement Association, Franklin County Fire District #3, Pasco High School and the Franklin County Hazmat Team.
Allen Olberding of Pasco is the recipient of the Stewardship award, which recognizes long-term support for the industry. Olberding is involved with the Washington Potato Commission and National Potato Council and is active in 4-H, FFA and Knights of Columbus.
David Roseleip, retired president of the Washington State Agriculture & Forestry Education Program, is the recipient of the Visionary Award, a special honor conferred through a consensus of the Ag Hall of Fame Committee. HE was influential in the Washington Agriculture Forestry Program, which has influenced nearly 1,000 industry leaders. He has served on the boards of Farming and the Environment, Pacific Northwest Farm Forum, Washington Biodiversity Council and the Washington Agricultural Council.
The program starts at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour at the Pasco Red Lion. Contact the chamber at 509-547-9755 for reservations or visit pascochamber.org.
