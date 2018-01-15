Newhouse updated on Rattlesnake Ridge crack

U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse said he is impressed by the amount of preparation by state and local officials for the various scenarios that could occur in the wake of the inevitable landslide at Rattlesnake Ridge.
The Republican congressman from Sunnyside answered questions for members of the media this weekend while traffic buzzed behind him along U.S. Highway 97 near the intersection of Lateral A Road.
“This is the artery up and down the Valley and it connects the Lower Valley to the Upper Valley,” Newhouse said following the briefing with state and local officials. “It’s something that people travel every day, many people do, so this could have tremendous impact on people throughout Central Washington.”
Newhouse said his briefing included representatives from the state Department of Transportation, the Department of Natural Resources, the Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management and several other agencies that have had a hand in responding to the emergency situation unfolding at a very slow rate.
Having the time for all involved agencies to prepare a response is a unique luxury, Newhouse said. And he said the people involved deserve credit for being proactive and preparing for everything that could happen.
Newhouse said he’s been in touch with several federal agencies in hopes that no time will be lost in responding, and he wants to be sure federal assistance is ready at a moment’s notice.
Potential impacts on residents, commuters, property and the economy underscore why the prep work has been so important. And Newhouse said all agencies involved are aware of every possible scenario that could occur, including anything considered worst-case.
Newhouse said he’s also been working closely with Gov. Jay Inslee, who would have to declare a disaster before federal aid can occur.
