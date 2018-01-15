Newhouse updated on Rattlesnake Ridge crack

More Videos 2:18 Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain Pause 2:31 See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 1:07 Check out this year's winner of the MLK Spirit Award 1:11 Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:38 Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:24 City Stars Gentlemen's Club to open in Kennewick 0:57 Community Strong at Enterprise Middle School 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack Steven Mack, a Yakima County geologist, took this footage Jan. 14, 2018, of the slowly widening crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Interstate 82 south of Yakima. Steven Mack, a Yakima County geologist, took this footage Jan. 14, 2018, of the slowly widening crack on Rattlesnake Ridge near Interstate 82 south of Yakima. Steven Mack

