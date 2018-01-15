Work with kids and convicts earn Pasco woman MLK Spirit Award

More Videos 2:18 Richland man's icy video of slipsliding on Little Badger Mountain Pause 1:07 Check out this year's winner of the MLK Spirit Award 2:31 See the latest drone footage of Rattlesnake Ridge crack 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:38 Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:18 Cable bridge lifesavers 3:15 Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 3:43 What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Check out this year's MLK Spirit Award winner. The recipient will be awarded at Columbia Basin College during the 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. bell-ringing ceremony.

