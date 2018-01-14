See the latest movement of the Rattlesnake Ridge crack

Yakima County geologist Steven Mack has new footage of the crack on Rattlesnake Ridge.
The drone footage, taken Sunday, shows the crack’s getting bigger.
More than 20 government agencies are responding to the crack, which developed over months and continues to move some inches each day.
The latest official to visit the site is Rep. Dan Newhouse, who said the freeway below the crack is “something that people travel every day, many people do, so this could have tremendous impact on people throughout Central Washington.”
