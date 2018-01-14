See the latest movement of the Rattlesnake Ridge crack

1:01 Watch: A dessert fit for a king Pause

1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

0:57 Community Strong at Enterprise Middle School

0:38 Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

1:04 Check out the new teen center in the Tri-Cities

1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

3:43 What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown

0:48 Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing

0:15 This canine had a slippery time on the ice