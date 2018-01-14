Local

January 14, 2018 5:45 PM

Pasco School District plans levy information sessions

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

Want to learn about Pasco School District’s upcoming levy election? The district is holding a series of information sessions, starting Tuesday.

The sessions all start at 6 p.m. and will be presented in English, with Spanish translation available.

Dates and locations are:

▪  Tuesday at Stevens Middle School, 1120 N. 22nd Ave.

▪  Wednesday at McLoughlin Middle School, 2803 N. Road 88.

▪  Thursday at Ochoa Middle School, 1801 E. Sheppard St.

▪  Jan. 24 at Chiawana High School, 8125 W. Argent Road.

▪  Jan. 25 at Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave.

The district’s current two-year maintenance and operations levy expires at the end of the year. The proposed levy would replace that expiring levy and not be a new tax.

And because of state levy changes, local property owners will see a decrease in their levy payments. The current levy rate is $3.95 per $1,000 of assessed value and the new rate will drop to $1.50 per $1,000 of assessed value.

“Levy funds bridge the gap between state and federal funding and what it actually costs to run a school district,” the Pasco district wrote in a statement.

Levy money helps support health and safety programs, student learning, staffing, instructional support, operations and maintenance, athletics and activities, the district said.

For more on Pasco’s proposed levy, go to www.psd1.org/Levy.

Local