Restaurant inspectors fail 16 in latest round of kitchen reports

The Benton Franklin Health District’s food safety team reported results of 38 inspections for the week of Jan. 7.
Sixteen received failing grades, earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more in re-inspections on a 418-point scale that contemplates overall food knowledge, sanitation and food handling practices. Six earned perfect stores.
The health district regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments licensed to sell food to the public, including restaurants, stores, coffee shops and concession stands.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
American Legion Post, 908 Dale St., Benton City, Dec. 23, routine (45 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no dedicated hand sink in bar area.
Bookwalter Winery, 894 Tulip Lane, Richland, Dec. 22, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
Fiesta Foods (Deli), 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Dec. 27, routine (100 red, 15 blue), Dec. 28, first follow-up (40 red, 3 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, hand sink blocked, improper produce washing, food not in good condition, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures. Follow-up: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, hand sink water temperature insufficient.
Fiesta Foods (Meat), 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Dec. 27, routine (55 red, 14 blue), Dec. 28, first follow-up (10 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink water temperature insufficient, food not in good condition, room temperature storage, improper cold holding. Follow up: Hand sink water temperature insufficient.
Gangnam Style Korean BBQ, 7903 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 27, routine (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact, improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding, no thermometer present.
Garden Hot Pot Restaurant, 140 Gage Blvd., Richland, Dec. 29, routine (100 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, bare hand contact, no soap at hand sink, room temperature storage, consumer advisory not complete, no thermometer present.
New China Great Wall, 2400 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 28, routine (90 red, 0 blue), Dec. 29, first follow-up (0 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooking procedure, room temperature storage.
Old Country Buffet, 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd, Kennewick, Dec. 21, first follow-up to Nov. 21 routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, hand sink blocked.
Seoul Fusion, 5011 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 21, third follow-up to Nov. 8 routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooking procedures.
Sushi Mori, 1350 Louisiana St., Kennewick, Dec. 28, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, consumer advisory not complete.
Taverna Tagaris, 844 Tulip Lane, Richland, Dec. 22, routine (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, variance not obtained for specialized procedures.
Texas Roadhouse, 835 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 27, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No paper towels at hand sink, improper produce washing.
Tomatillo Authentic Mexican Flavors, 1360 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, Dec. 22, first follow-up to Nov. 9 routine (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact, room temperature storage.
VFW Post, 1101 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 23, routine (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Bills Tasting Room, 1205 Meade Ave., Prosser, Dec. 23, routine (15 red, 5 blue)
Col Solare Winery, 50207 Antinori Road, Benton City, Dec. 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Fiesta Foods, 115 S. 10th Ave., Pasco, Dec. 27, routine, Bakery, (20 red, 0 blue), Kiosk (20 red, 15 blue), Store (5 red, 0 blue)
Fraternal Order/Eagles, 1205 Bennett Ave., Prosser, Dec. 23, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Grand Central Coffee Station, 2250 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 27, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kim’s Market, 1909 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 27, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Pacific Pasta and Grill, 7911 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 27, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Quick Stop Market & Smoke Shop, 1931 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 27, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Toyota Center, 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 29, routine, Kiosk/Munchies (15 red, 3 blue), Main Kitchen/Buffet/Bar (0 red, 0 blue), Stand A/The Carvery (5 red, 0 blue), Stand B/Snack Shack (0 red, 0 blue), Stand C/KC Brand Kettle Corn (5 red, 3 blue), Stand D/E/Pagoda (5 red, 0 blue), Stand M/Dunkaroo Concessions (0 red, 0 blue), Stand R/S/Chapala Express (5 red, 0 blue), Stand U/Baskin Robbins (5 red, 0 blue), Stand W/The Wurst (5 red, 0 blue).
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
