West Richland police are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted robbery early Saturday at Kennedy Mart on Kennedy Road.
Local

He tried to rob a West Richland gas station. Police want your help finding him

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

January 13, 2018 10:07 AM

West Richland police want the public’s help as they investigate an attempted robbery early Saturday.

A man walked into Kennedy Mart, 4105 Kennedy Road, at 6:10 a.m. and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

security video 1
Security camera footage from an attempted robbery early Saturday of Kennedy Mart in West Richland. Police want the public’s help finding the suspect.
West Richland Police Department

He didn’t threaten the clerk with a weapon but kept his hands in his sweatshirt pockets and had a folding knife visibly clipped to a pocket, police said.

When a clerk asked him what would happen if she didn’t hand over the money, the man said he wouldn’t kill for it, police said.

“The suspect left the store on foot before getting into a gold or silver car that was parked across the street,” police wrote. The car headed west on Kennedy.

Anyone with information is asked to call Benton County dispatch at 509-628-0333 about West Richland case no. 18-00178.

