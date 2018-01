Seattle Mariners pitcher, Marco Gonzalez, left, watches as the Mariner Moose, center, hands a plush moose to Noah Ramos, 5, inside Kadlec Medical Center during their Get Well Tour, where they visited sick patients, on Friday in Richland. The Seattle Mariners caravan came into the Tri-Cities early Friday and visited Emerson Elementary, Kadlec Medical Center and Columbia Basin College. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald