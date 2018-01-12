She didn’t think they were serious. But now her artwork is on network TV

More Videos

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Pause
Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night 1:11

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean 1:19

The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 0:55

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away 0:15

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away

Great Harvest Bread Co. expanding to Pasco 0:45

Great Harvest Bread Co. expanding to Pasco

  • Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

    Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14.

Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald
Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Local

She didn’t think they were serious. But now her artwork is on network TV

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 12, 2018 06:01 PM

When Consuelo Soto Murphy and her husband get home from a hard day of teaching at Richland High School, they take a nap.

But it was different the day staffers from the TV network CBS called.

That day, she noticed her husband wasn’t in bed. When he told her why, she was incredulous.

The staffers said they wanted to use wanted to use Soto Murphy’s artwork in their political drama Madame Secretary.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I said, ‘Go back to bed. You know that’s nothing,’ ” she said. “He says ‘I better do it. What if it’s real?’ I say, ‘You’re just wasting your time.’ ”

But the staffers were serious.

Now two pieces of art — Walla Walla Onions and Grandma Watching Over Me — will hang in the office of the character Kat Sandoval.

The show airs Sunday at 10 p.m. on KEPR-TV.

Then she goes, ‘Class, I would like to introduce you to Connie, the artist.’

Consuelo Soto Murphy, Richland artist

The character, played by Sara Ramirez, is a political strategist and orchard owner, who became a recurring character on the drama this season.

The two acrylic paintings are part of large body of work inspired by Soto Murphy’s childhood as part of a migrant family.

Her parents decided to move to the United States after one of their children died because they weren’t able to get medical treatment.

“She passed away in my mom’s arms, and my dad said, ‘Never again. None of my kids are going to die of starvation or because I can’t provide medical care for them,’ ” Soto Murphy said.

Soto Murphy was born after they came to the United States. She said she loved the colors of the fruits and vegetables, but it was a second-grade teacher who discovered her love for art.

Still struggling with the language, and feeling out of place with a Hispanic name and being the tallest in her class, Soto Murphy found acceptance from one of her teachers.

Her teacher read a story about a pink octopus with purple tentacles, and she filled a piece of paper with a drawing of tentacles.

“It was so good,” Soto Murphy said. “So she brought me up, she had a little platform by her desk. She says, ‘Consuelo, can I call you Connie?’ and I was so happy because I hated having that big old long name. ... Then she goes, ‘Class I would like to introduce you to Connie, the artist.”

I want a farm worker or somebody who is working out in the field to look at that and say, “That’s what we do, and it’s good.

Consuelo Soto Murphy, Richland artist

Her love of art and teaching continued as she went to college, then became an art teacher at Richland.

During the days, she’ll find time to sketch or add to her artwork.

After her afternoon nap, she fills the evenings with painting.

Soto Murphy’s art is regularly displayed at the Sixth Street Art and Gifts Gallery in Prosser, and has been used by Visit Tri-Cites, Sunset Magazine and in many Mid-Columbia publications.

She is excited to have her artwork featured and to be able to share images of people who are not normally seen.

“I want a farm worker or somebody who is working out in the field to look at that and say, ‘That’s what we do, and it’s good,’ ” Soto Murphy said. “There is nothing to be ashamed of, and in fact, they should be so proud of the work that they’re doing.”

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Pause
Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night 1:11

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night

The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean 1:19

The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:27

Video: The aftermath of a house fire

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 2:00

Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 0:55

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away 0:15

Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away

Great Harvest Bread Co. expanding to Pasco 0:45

Great Harvest Bread Co. expanding to Pasco

  • Watch: A dessert fit for a king

    Viera's Bakery at 6411 Burden Blvd. in Pasco makes hundreds of Rosca de reyes, a Hispanic type of king's cake, in preparation for tomorrow's holiday, Día de Los Reyes, also known as Epiphany.

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

View More Video