She didn’t think they were serious. But now her artwork is on network TV

More Videos 1:01 Watch: A dessert fit for a king Pause 1:11 Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night 1:19 The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 0:55 Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 0:15 Honda hits Kennewick school bus, drives away 0:45 Great Harvest Bread Co. expanding to Pasco Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Richland High art teacher by day and artist at night Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14. Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Consuelo Soto Murphy is recognized as the art teacher at Richland High during the day and a professional artist at night. Two of her paintings were selected to be seen in the office of a recurring character on the CBS-TV show called Madame Secretary beginning January 14. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald