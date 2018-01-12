Visitors pose for a selfie in Mount Rainier National Park in Washington state. Admission to the park is free on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Local

Get outdoors on MLK Day. Many public lands have free admission for the day

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 12, 2018 12:38 PM

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be a good day to explore the outdoors, with free admission offered to many public lands.

The National Park Service will commemorate the day and King’s legacy with free admission. It is one of four free days in 2018 for parks that usually charge admission or require a pass.

No Discover Pass will be required at Washington state parks on Monday for day use. Find a state park to visit at bit.ly/WAparks.

The Bureau of Land Management will waive day-use fees for the day, the first of five free days it will offer this year.

The U.S. Forest Service also will waive fees for many picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers on Monday.

