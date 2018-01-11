‘Day of Caring’ offering dental care on Jan. 15

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 15, Family First Dental will be opening its practice to adults in the Tri-Cities who cannot afford regular dental care as part of their annual “Day of Caring.”
To help see as many patients as possible, the procedures must be accomplished in a single visit and will be limited to one “area of concern” per patient.
Operations like fillings, extractions and other symptomatic treatment will be offered.
Treatment is for adults only and will be provided first come, first served at Family First Dental, 419 North Yelm St., Kennewick.
