Latest ‘hiccup’ won’t slow Kennewick’s new wine village

More Videos 1:01 Watch: A dessert fit for a king Pause 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 1:03 First tenant moves into Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village 0:45 Great Harvest Bread Co. expanding to Pasco 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:19 The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 2:00 Nitro Circus performs Sept. 22 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

First tenant moves into Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village Bart Fawbush, owner and winemaker of Bartholomew Winery, moves his first load of filled wine barrels into the Port of Kennewick's new Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village facility. Fawbush, who is relocating from Seattle, expects to open the new tasting room in December. Bart Fawbush, owner and winemaker of Bartholomew Winery, moves his first load of filled wine barrels into the Port of Kennewick's new Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village facility. Fawbush, who is relocating from Seattle, expects to open the new tasting room in December. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald

Bart Fawbush, owner and winemaker of Bartholomew Winery, moves his first load of filled wine barrels into the Port of Kennewick's new Columbia Gardens Wine and Artisan Village facility. Fawbush, who is relocating from Seattle, expects to open the new tasting room in December. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald