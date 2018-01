Katrina Mellinger cautiously navigates a flooded sidewalk Thursday morning while pushing a stroller holding her daughter, Naomi Williams, 2, along Goethals Drive near Finch Street in Richland. They were headed to a transit bus stop in the rain when they encountered the waterlogged sidewalk caused by a clogged storm drain. The National Weather Service forecast calling for partly sunny skies over the next couple of days should permit the soggy conditions to dry out. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald