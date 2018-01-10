Heavy Cascade, Blue Mountain snow forecast. Travelers may want to postpone trips

Travelers should be prepared for lots of snow Thursday in both the Blue and Cascade Mountains.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Blue Mountains from late Wednesday night to late Thursday night and a winter weather advisory for the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.
In the Tri-Cities, Thursday will be unusually warm. A high of 52 degrees is forecast, which is about 10 degrees above normal
A low pressure system, which the weather service described as “vigorous”, will track across Washington and northwest Oregon Wednesday night and Thursday.
The weather service forecasts a 100 percent chance of precipitation in the Tri-Cities Thursday, with up to .28 inch of rain possible from the storm system.
In the mountains, heavy snowfall is expected.
At Snoqualmie Pass 4 to 8 inches of snow are forecast Wednesday evening and another 11 to 17 inches of snow are possible Thursday, with more in the evening, according to the weather service.
Mountain travelers should be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility, it said.
In the Blue Mountains, new accumulation of 9 to 12 inches is possible above 4,500 feet.
Travel could be particularly difficult Thursday evening, according to the weather service.
On Interstate 84 at Meacham, 4 to 8 inches of snow are forecast.
Ski Bluewood should get plenty of fresh snow, according to the weather service.
