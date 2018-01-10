The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snow in the Blue Mountains Jan. 10-11, including at Tollgate, Ore.
The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snow in the Blue Mountains Jan. 10-11, including at Tollgate, Ore. File National Weather Service
The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snow in the Blue Mountains Jan. 10-11, including at Tollgate, Ore. File National Weather Service

Local

Heavy Cascade, Blue Mountain snow forecast. Travelers may want to postpone trips

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 10, 2018 12:46 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Travelers should be prepared for lots of snow Thursday in both the Blue and Cascade Mountains.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Blue Mountains from late Wednesday night to late Thursday night and a winter weather advisory for the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains from 7 p.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.

In the Tri-Cities, Thursday will be unusually warm. A high of 52 degrees is forecast, which is about 10 degrees above normal

A low pressure system, which the weather service described as “vigorous”, will track across Washington and northwest Oregon Wednesday night and Thursday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The weather service forecasts a 100 percent chance of precipitation in the Tri-Cities Thursday, with up to .28 inch of rain possible from the storm system.

In the mountains, heavy snowfall is expected.

Capture snow rain
Courtesy National Weather Service

At Snoqualmie Pass 4 to 8 inches of snow are forecast Wednesday evening and another 11 to 17 inches of snow are possible Thursday, with more in the evening, according to the weather service.

Mountain travelers should be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibility, it said.

In the Blue Mountains, new accumulation of 9 to 12 inches is possible above 4,500 feet.

Travel could be particularly difficult Thursday evening, according to the weather service.

On Interstate 84 at Meacham, 4 to 8 inches of snow are forecast.

Ski Bluewood should get plenty of fresh snow, according to the weather service.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Police recording with kidnapper requesting ransom

    Theresa Wiltse kidnapped Sandra Harris on Nov. 18, 2016. Harris' body was found two days later. In a phone call between the alleged kidnapper and Harris' husband Randy, Wiltse used a voice modulator to conceal her involvement.

Police recording with kidnapper requesting ransom

Police recording with kidnapper requesting ransom 2:31

Police recording with kidnapper requesting ransom
Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king
Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:38

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

View More Video