News you can use — if you’re a Franklin County government watchdog

In a move to free commissioners to attend chamber of commerce and other functions, the Franklin County Commission is altering its regular business meeting schedule.
Beginning Jan. 23, the county’s elected commission will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday. It previously met Wednesdays.
The county administrator proposed the change to allow commissioners to participate in regional boards such as the Tri-Cities Visitor & Convention Bureau’s governing body, many of which meet on Wednesdays.
County commissions meet to conduct business in public. The sessions are open to the pulbic. The commission will continue to meet at the county courthouse, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco. Franklin County typically posts its meeting agenda for the coming week on Friday at co.franklin.wa.us/commissioners/meeting.php.
