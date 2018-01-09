Week in photos January 7-13, 2018

January 9, 2018 - Benton County Prosecutor Andy Miller shakes hands with Randy Harris on Monday after Theresa L. Wiltse pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and kidnapping charges involving the Nov. 18, 2016, disappearance and death of Harris' wife, Sandra. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 9, 2018 - Theresa Wiltse, 50, admitted Monday in Benton County Superior Court she kidnapped Sandra Harris, of Kennewick, from her home on Nov. 18, 2016, then killed the woman and left her body along a rural Benton County road. Watch a video: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 9, 2018 - Davion Campbell, left, and his sister, Kyliyah Davis, stopped a woman Sunday night from trying to kill herself by jumping from the cable bridge into the frigid Columbia River. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 9, 2018 - Children learn to swim at Chitty’s Swimland at the Chitty home in Richland in 1999. Now the daughter of the the school’s founders runs the swimming school as Marlin School of Swimming. Helen Chitty, who started the school with her husband in 1958, died Monday.
File
Tri-City Herald
January 8, 2018 - A Swainson’s hawk that had been shot was found on the Hanford Reach National Monument. If you can capture a bird on the ground and it is not a bird just learning to fly, it may have been shot, according to a Washington state biologist.
Courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
January 8, 2018 - The rough-legged hawk that had been shot in both wings is shown after officials at the Blue Mountain Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center took off a splint. It’s still too soon to say whether the hawk, found on Finley Road, will recover enough to be released to the wild.
Courtesy Blue Mountain Wildlife
January 8, 2018 - Richland’s Cody Sanderson had 12 points and five assists in the Bombers’ 68-32 victory over Kamiakin on Saturday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 7, 2018 - Tanya Bowers, a consultant and member of the Pasco Planning Commission, stands in front of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church at 631 S. Douglas Ave. in Pasco on Saturday. Pasco received $30,000 in grants to identify and document properties associated with African American heritage in east Pasco.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 7, 2018 - Rubi Cox, 6, closes her eyes as, Ginger, her new dog, licks her face. Rubi's brother Joe Cox holds on to Ginger inside PetSmart in Kennewick on Saturday during a pet adoption event. Ginger was the 1,000th arranged pet adoption through PetSmart’s Kennewick branch this year. Cox was accompanied by her parents Samantha and Michael Cox of Richland.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 7, 2018 - Rubi Cox, 6, hugs her new dog, Ginger.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 7, 2018 - Richland defenders Nicole Gall (22), Gracie Pierce (50) and Emily Garza (10) circle around Kamiakin’s Oumou Toure (24) as she takes a shot during a Mid-Columbia Conference girls basketball game Saturday at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick. Toure scored 28 points to lead Kamiakin to a 78-51 victory.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 7, 2018 - Walla Walla's Scott Golden jumps to block Richland's Cody Sanderson as he tries to shoot Friday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 7, 2018 - Richland's Halee Pierce (20) attempts to shoot over the Walla Walla defense during an MCC girls basketball game Friday at Richland High School. The Bombers beat the Blue Devils 59-56.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald