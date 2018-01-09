Standard Paint and Flooring has purchased the former Staples store at 1480 Tapteal Drive in Richland and will move in following a remodel. The 24,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1999.
How an empty building near Columbia Center is getting a new look

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

January 09, 2018 11:55 AM

Standard Paint and Flooring has purchased the former Staples building near Columbia Center as it expands its Tri-City business.

STPF-Kennewick LLC paid $2.5 million for the property at 1480 Tapteal Drive in Richland. The deal closed in December, according to Benton County property records.

The new owners will upgrade the 24,000-square-foot space to replace the existing Standard Paint and Flooring building at 360 N. Kellogg St.

Standard Paint and Flooring is a local, family-owned company. The new location will include a show room as well as full design center. The upgrade should be complete this year.

Staples opened in 1999 and closed in June 2016 as part of a larger round of store closures to save money after the Federal Trade Commission nixed its deal to merge with Office Depot.

