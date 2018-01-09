How an empty building near Columbia Center is getting a new look

Standard Paint and Flooring has purchased the former Staples building near Columbia Center as it expands its Tri-City business.
STPF-Kennewick LLC paid $2.5 million for the property at 1480 Tapteal Drive in Richland. The deal closed in December, according to Benton County property records.
The new owners will upgrade the 24,000-square-foot space to replace the existing Standard Paint and Flooring building at 360 N. Kellogg St.
Standard Paint and Flooring is a local, family-owned company. The new location will include a show room as well as full design center. The upgrade should be complete this year.
Staples opened in 1999 and closed in June 2016 as part of a larger round of store closures to save money after the Federal Trade Commission nixed its deal to merge with Office Depot.
