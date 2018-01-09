Four Tri-City area flu deaths in three weeks. What you can do to protect yourself now

More Videos 1:01 Watch: A dessert fit for a king Pause 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 1:27 See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:18 Cable bridge lifesavers 0:14 Kennewick officers tackle robbery suspect 0:55 Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 1:22 Robbery suspects lead police on wild chases 2:33 When home associations go bad Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

What actions—apart from getting vaccinated and taking medicine—can you take to help slow the spread of illnesses like the flu? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention