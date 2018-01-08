Local

Kennewick man dies in accident in Mesa garage

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 08, 2018 06:16 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

A Kennewick man died Sunday evening after a truck he was working on rolled on him.

Aspen M. Finch, 20, was working on a Dodge Ram pickup at a friend’s garage about 5 p.m. in Mesa when truck started up, Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel said. The pickup rolled onto Finch’s chest, crushing him.

He was a Kennewick High School graduate, worked as an automotive mechanic, and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco is handling funeral arrangements.

