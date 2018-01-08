Kennewick man dies in accident in Mesa garage

A Kennewick man died Sunday evening after a truck he was working on rolled on him.
Aspen M. Finch, 20, was working on a Dodge Ram pickup at a friend’s garage about 5 p.m. in Mesa when truck started up, Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel said. The pickup rolled onto Finch’s chest, crushing him.
He was a Kennewick High School graduate, worked as an automotive mechanic, and was a lifelong resident of the Tri-Cities.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home in Pasco is handling funeral arrangements.
Comments