Visit a Washington park for free on MLK Day

Admission will be free to Washington state parks on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
On most days a car must have a Discover Pass to park at a state park. The passes cost $30 for a year or $10 a day, plus transaction charges.
The free day is only for day use of state parks, not overnight stays. Sno-Park permits are still required at some parks.
The free day also does not extend to land managed by the Washington State Departments of Natural Resources and Fish and Wildlife.
Find a state park to visit at bit.ly/WAparks.
