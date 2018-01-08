Sun Lakes–Dry Falls State Park in Eastern Washington is just one of the Washington State Parks that will have free day use on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Sun Lakes–Dry Falls State Park in Eastern Washington is just one of the Washington State Parks that will have free day use on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Courtesy Washington State Parks
Sun Lakes–Dry Falls State Park in Eastern Washington is just one of the Washington State Parks that will have free day use on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Courtesy Washington State Parks

Local

Visit a Washington park for free on MLK Day

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 08, 2018 05:24 PM

Admission will be free to Washington state parks on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

On most days a car must have a Discover Pass to park at a state park. The passes cost $30 for a year or $10 a day, plus transaction charges.

The free day is only for day use of state parks, not overnight stays. Sno-Park permits are still required at some parks.

The free day also does not extend to land managed by the Washington State Departments of Natural Resources and Fish and Wildlife.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Find a state park to visit at bit.ly/WAparks.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

    Theresa Wiltse kidnapped Sandra Harris on Nov. 18, 2016. Harris' body was found two days later. In a phone call between the alleged kidnapper and Harris' husband Randy, Wiltse used a voice modulator to conceal her involvement.

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice 2:31

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice
Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king
Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:38

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

View More Video