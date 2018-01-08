See why a Kennewick business says closing its store will help it grow

A popular Kennewick landscaping company is shutting its retail store, citing mounting pressure from online and big box retailers.
But it’s not all bad news. Heritage Professional Landscaping is seizing the opportunity to use the retail space for its growing landscaping and maintenance business.
Owner Randy Mendenhall confirmed Heritage will close its retail outlet at the end of January, citing loss of sales to the internet and larger retailers. The store is holding a going-out-of-business sale, with all merchandise and store fixtures on sale.
But Mendenhall called the move a healthy pivot for the iconic business.
Heritage opened the retail center when it moved to 2816 W. 27th Ave. in Kennewick about 20 years ago.
At the time, it was a good location for retail. The company carried plant materials and Mendenhall saw a good strategic fit.
Over time, though, the store evolved away from Heritage’s core business. Mendenhall recalled puzzling at the sight of one customer buying a bag of compost and the next jewelry.
“One thing leads to another and you’re selling home decor,” he said.
The retail piece accounts for a relatively small piece of the larger business, employing about 6 compared to 130 for the landscaping and maintenance side of the business.
While retail sales were falling, the landscaping side of the business kept growing,
Mendenhall said the company will repurpose the retail space to serve its primary business.
“We’re actually expanding,” he said.
Heritage will continue to sell bulk products such as bark and rock. It will also sell custom plantings and materials by appointment. But its primary focus is landscaping design and installation, with an emphasis on both commercial and residential business.
Heritage operates throughout the region with satellite offices in Yakima and Spokane to support efforts ranging from Coeur d’Alene to Cle Elum.
Mendenhall and Heritage have played leadership roles in several of Kennewick’s most well-known civic initiatives.
He served on the committee that brought a piece of the collapsed World Trade Center to Southridge to anchor a 911 park.
He was also one of the main coordinators for the effort to build the Playground of Dreams at Columbia Park.
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
