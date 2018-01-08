Week in photos Dec. 31, 2017-Jan. 6, 2018

January 6, 2018 - A Kennewick School District bus was hit by a car at South Ely Street and West 19th Avenue on Friday morining. The bus - reportedly on its way to Amistad Elementary School - was carrying two students and two aides, along with the bus driver, Kennewick police said. No one was hurt. The bus was headed south on Ely. It was struck by a Pontiac Bonneville driven by Mathew Bunting of Kennewick as it turned left in front of the bus onto 19th, Kennewick police said. Kennewick police are investigating. Officers with the Washington State Patrol also were at the scene. Bunting cleared a breathalyzer test at the scene but was ticketed for negligent driving and having no insurance.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 6, 2018 - Minerva Viera places a Rosca de Reyes, a Three Kings Cake, into a box Friday at Viera’s Bakery in Pasco. The bakery made more than a hundred of the sweet breads for Jan. 6 in honor of El Día de Los Tres Reyes Magos to celebrate the arrival of the three wise men in Bethlehem. Watch the video at www.tricityherald.com/videos.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 6, 2018 - The Crest Hallmark Gold Crown store at 3001 W. Kennewick Ave. in Kennewick is selling off its inventory in preparation of closing by early next week.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 6, 2018 - Kamiakin’s Garrett Paxton is regarded by Braves coach Brian Meneely as one of the best basketball players in the program’s history. He entered Friday’s game against Hanford 165 points shy of the school’s career scoring record.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 6, 2018 - Richland’s Angel Campos, top, wrestles Hanford’s Kaiden James in the 285-pound bout of their MCC dual Thursday at Hanford High School in Richland. James rallied to pin Campos in 3 minutes, 21 seconds, to help lead the Falcons to a 72-12 victory.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 5, 2018 - Fourth-grade students from Marcus Whitman Elementary in Richland watch their classmate Josilyn Maddison pour salmon eggs into a fish tank on Thursday. The Benton Conservation District delivered the eggs to about 50 area schools. Students raise and study the fish and then release them into the river in the spring. Watch the video at www.tricityherald.com/videos.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 5, 2018 - A crack is seen on Rattlesnake Ridge on Oct. 27 near Union Gap.
Courtesy Stephen Reidel
January 5, 2018 - A new sign warns off trespassers from the Washington Department of Transportation interchange at Highway 240 and North Columbia Center Boulevard in Richland.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 5, 2018 - A work barge drives temporary steel pilings into the Columbia River on Thursday for a new water intake facility being built by Pasco upriver from the Interstate 182 bridges on Court Street. The work is part of a $7.5 million project for the West Pasco Water Treatment Plant and includes adding two huge pumps with a capacity of six million gallons a day.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 5, 2018 - The driver of this passenger car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Wednesday night after hitting a tree and damaging an electrical power box.
Richland Police Department
January 5, 2018 - Reginald Unterseher of Mid-Columbia Mastersingers, right, works with young performers in a rehearsal for “Let’s Make an Opera: The Little Sweep,” which runs Jan. 12-13 in Richland.
Courtesy of Justin Raffa
January 5, 2018 - Hanford's Taylor Wilson, top, wrestles with Cynthia Cisneros of Pasco in a 106-pound bout girls wrestling match on Thursday at Hanford High School in Richland. Hanford's Wilson won by pin.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 4, 2018 - The Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco created a parking area near the passenger terminal for travelers using Uber for ground transportation in Pasco.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 4, 2018 - Jesus Paniagua, 12, left, watches as Dion Wright, 13, shoots pool inside the new teen center at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Benton and Franklin Counties in Pasco. Lowe’s gave the club a $50,000 grant and local Lowe’s employees helped renovate and remodel the main branch. Watch a video at www.tricityherald.com.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
January 4, 2018 - The P.F. Chang's China Bistro restaurant at Columbia Center in Kennewick is scheduled to permanently close on Jan. 21. The 230-seat restaurant at Columbia Center employs 50.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 3, 2018 - Pelicans and waterfowl share the same paddling space Tuesday in the lagoon at Two Rivers Park off the Columbia River in Finley. More ice is likely to form where water flow is slow because temperatures are expected to continue to be colder than normal for early January. Highs are to remain near freezing through Thursday in the Tri-Cities.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 3, 2018 - A crew of workers from the City of Richland take advantage of Tuesday morning's dry conditions to make temporary repairs to potholes along George Washington Way. Recent winter weather has contributed to the formation of the suspension jarring holes in the asphalt. City officials, from Richland, Kennewick and Pasco, say the temporary patches make it safer for motorists and slow down the spread of crumbling asphalt until long-term repairs can be made next spring. Tri-City residents can submit service requests to report potholes on their respective city's website.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
January 3, 2018 - Steve Lee, center, takes his position as the Kennewick City Council’s mayor pro tem during Tuesday night’s meeting.
Wendy Culverwell
Tri-City Herald
January 3, 2018 - The owners of Kagen Coffee & Crepes in Richland’s Uptown Plaza have opened a shop specializing in breakfast and lunch sandwiches and coffee on Stevens Drive.
File
Tri-City Herald
January 2, 2018 - A mosaic of images were fitted together to show the interior of the inner shell of Hanford Tank AY-102 after waste was removed to learn more about why the inner shell was leaking. Radioactive waste leaked into the space between the tank’s inner and outer shells.
Courtesy Washington River Protection Solutions
January 2, 2018 - Arely Renteria-Ponce and Alexander Lopez welcomed son Yael Renteria-Ponce at 12:22 a.m. New Year’s Day at Richland’s Kadlec Regional Medical Center. Yael is the couple’s first child after 10 years of marriage.
Wendy Culverwell
Tri-City Herald
January 1, 2018 - Kelly Sherman, owner of Provision Nutrition, closes the door on the Bod Pod for client Kathy Poston of Richland. The device measures a person’s composition of body fat and lean muscle mass. Watch a video at tricityherald.com/video.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 31, 2017 - How your snowshoes might look after a day in the Cascades.
Paul Krupin
December 31, 2017 - The Intermountain Alpine Club at Horseshoe Prairie.
Paul Krupin
December 31, 2017 - There are rewarding views along American Ridge north of Yakima.
Paul Krupin
December 31, 2017 - Icicles hang the side building of the Thai Elephant restaurant on Clearwater in Kennewick. Warmer weather had icicles melting on Saturday.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 31, 2017 - Kamiakin’s Austin Almaguer, right, wrestles Wapato’s Sergy Salas in the 132-pound title match Saturday at the Hanford Winter Cup. Salas won 3-2.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 31, 2017 - Kamiakin’s Joey Chavez, left, wrestles with Granger’s Juan Isirodia in the 145-pound title match Saturday during the Hanford Winter Cup. Isirodia won 2-0.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald