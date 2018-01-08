No fire found at Leona Libby Middle School after smoke spotted

Firefighters found no sign of fire at Leona Libby Middle School.
A call alerted firefighters to smoke seen in several classrooms at the West Richland school at 10 a.m. Students and staff were evacuated.
Fire officials agreed to move everyone into the gym as they investigated the source of the smoke.
This is the second time in two months smoke has been seen at the new West Richland Middle School. A LED emergency light in the east equipment room sent smoke into the heating and air conditioning system, and sent a haze into several of the rooms.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
