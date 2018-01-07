She’s been quietly doing good for decades. Hear her story at Fuse’s next Fireside Chat

Cheryl Broetje has been quietly doing good in the region for decades.
In agriculture, in leadership, in community development.
Later this month, she’ll share some of her fascinating story during Fuse’s latest Fireside Chat.
The event is 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at Collegium Café in Pasco. Admission is free, but people are asked to register in advance.
The Fireside Chat generally sells out, so signing up early is advised.
Broetje and her husband, Ralph, are the founders of Broetje Orchards, which grows thousands of acres of apples and cherries.
It’s a major employer in the region and also a particularly compassionate one. The Broetjes established a childcare center for employees, then built an employee housing community, started the Vista Hermosa Foundation and developed the Tierra Vida community in Pasco, among other good works.
The Center for Sharing in Pasco, a faith-based learning community centered on servant leadership, is another Broetje creation.
The Broetjes approach their business differently than many others in the industry, said Justin Jones, a Fuse board member.
In their approach, “you see a lot of value in unifying the community and making it a better place to live,” he said.
The Fireside Chat series kicked off last year. Dara Quinn, co-owner of Emerald of Siam and a luminary in the local music and art scene, was the first subject.
Steve Lee, Kennewick’s new mayor pro tem, and Lane Savitch, a longtime Kadlec/Providence official, also have been interviewees.
Fuse is a co-working space in Richland. The idea behind the series is to highlight Tri-Citians who are making a difference and to build connections across the community, leaders said.
The series is “a way to show there are a lot of amazing people here and a lot of amazing things are happening,” said Vanessa Cozza, a Fuse board member.
She’ll interview Broetje during the Fireside Chat.
CG Public House is catering and helping sponsor refreshments. Richland Rotary also is a sponsor.
The conversation will be recorded and released as an episode of the Tri-Citizens podcast.
To register, go to ti.to/fuse/fireside-chat-series-with-cheryl-broetje.
Collegium Café is at 3525 E. A St., Pasco.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
