9 eateries fail their health department inspections

Nine establishments received failing marks on the most recent round of restaurant inspections by the Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team.
The health district released results from 61 inspections through Dec. 31. Of those, nine face re-inspection while 21 earned perfect scores, including 11 schools and one jail.
Establishments are rated on a 418-point scale for food knowledge, sanitation and handling procedures. Those receiving 25 or more red points on routine inspections or 10 or more on a follow up are scheduled for additional visits.
Past inspections can be viewed at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php
Address questions to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
AFC Sushi @ Fred Meyer, 101 Wellsian Way, Richland, Dec. 22, routine (65 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures, variance not obtained for specialized process procedure.
Best Time Food Mart, 1303 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 21, routine (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding
Dutch Bros Coffee, 3918 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (40 red, 2 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no paper towels at hand sink.
Finley General Store, 214410 E SR 397, Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (40 red, 6 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, no paper towels, improper hot holding.
Legacy High School, 202 S. Dayton, Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage
Tacos La Princesa (Mobile), 1335 Lee Blvd., Richland, Dec. 21, routine (60 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper produce washing, raw meat species not separated, improper cooling procedure, plan of action not being followed.
Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant, 222604 Game Farm Road, Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage
Wendy’s, 3115 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 20 (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage.
Wine O’Clock, 548 Cabernet Court, Prosser, Dec. 22, routine (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper handling of pooled eggs, room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Ameristar, 2610 W. Kennewick Ave., Dec. 16, routine (15 red, 2 blue)
Ameristar, 20 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Dec. 22, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Best Western Inn @ Horse Heaven, 259 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Dec. 22, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Carousel of Dreams, 2901 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Chinook Hills Middle School, 4891 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Cottage Market, 1825 Wine Country Road, Prosser, Dec. 21, routine, Deli (5 red, 0 blue), Store (5 red, 0 blue)
County Line Tasting Room, 500 Merlot Drive, Prosser, Dec. 22, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Coyote Canyon Winery, 357 Port Ave., Prosser, Dec. 22, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Eastgate Elementary School, 910 E. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Euro Market, 3101 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine (20 red, 5 blue)
Franklin County Jail, 1016 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, Dec. 20, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Highland Health Food, 101 Vista Way, Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Hogue Cellars, 2800 Lee Road, Prosser, Dec. 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Hop Jack’s, 4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (15 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick High School, 500 S. Dayton, Dec. 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick High School Deca Store, 500 S. Dayton, Dec. 18, routine (0 red, 3 blue)
Kingspoint Christian School, 7900 W. Court St., Pasco, Dec. 19, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Lincoln Elementary School, 4901 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Martinez & Martinez Winery, 357 Port Ave., Prosser, Dec. 22, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Max Mart, 1400 W. Fourth Ave, Kennewick, Dec. 16, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels/Adult Services, 10 N. Washington St., Kennewick, Dec. 19, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels/Prosser, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser, Dec. 21, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Mercer Wine Estates, 3100 Lee Road, Prosser, Dec. 22, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Milbrandt Vineyards, 158 Cabernet Court, Prosser, Dec. 21, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Orchard Elementary School, 1600 Gala Way, Richland, Nov. 28, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Pacific Food Mart, 3419 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 20, routine (5 red, 2 blue)
Panda Express, 401 N. Ely St., Kennewick, Dec. 16, first follow-up to Nov. 2 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Panera Bread, 2768 Duportail St., Richland, Dec. 21, routine (20 red, 0 blue)
Phoenix High School, 1315 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 19, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Rallito de Luna Dos Tortilla Factory, 6411 Burden Blvd., Pasco, Dec. 22, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Revitalize Health Spa, 311 W. Kennewick Ave., Dec. 16, routine (20 red, 0 blue)
Roasters Coffee, 4898 W. Hildebrand Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 29, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Ruth Livingston Elementary School, 2515 Road 84, Pasco, Dec. 19, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sagecrest Elementary School, 6411 W. 38th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sageport Grille, 1633 Columbia Park Trail, Richland, Dec. 19, first follow-up to Oct. 17 routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Sinclair, 22 S. Gum St., Kennewick, Dec. 16, routine (0 red, 5 blue)
Southgate Elementary School, 3121 W. 19th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Southridge High School, 3520 Southridge Blvd., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Southridge High School-Hot Spot, 3250 Southridge Blvd., Dec. 18, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Spurs Coffee, 2802 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine (10 red, 0 blue)
Super Mini Mart, 2400 W. Kennewick Ave., Dec. 16, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
T/C Coffee Co., 604 S. Kennewick Ave., Dec. 16, routine (15 red, 8 blue)
Union Mart, 325 S. Union St., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Virgie Robinson Elementary School, 125 S. Wehe, Pasco, Dec. 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Washington Elementary School, 105 W. 21st Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 18, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Yoke’s Fresh Market, 1410 27th Ave., Kennewick, Dec. 21, routine, Coffee (5 red, 0 blue), Store (10 red, 0 blue)
Yoke’s Fresh Market, 4905 Road 68, Pasco, Dec. 22, routine, Bakery (0 red, 5 blue), Coffee (0 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
