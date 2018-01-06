Blaze destroys apartment, damages 2 others

No one was injured when flames tore through a building at the Tri-Cities Vista Low Cost Housing apartment complex in Pasco early Saturday.
Police and fire officials were alerted to the blaze at 2:21 a.m., and arrived at the six-unit building in the 241 S. Owen Ave. complex to find flames coming from the top floor.
Officers Matt Griffin and Joe Mullen, along with Pasco firefighters, helped make sure the building was evacuated.
Pasco firefighters were joined by Franklin County Fire District 3 and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 helped extinguish the fire.
Four apartments are without power; one was heavily damaged by the smoke, flames and water. Two others were damaged by smoke and water.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause.
The company in charge of the complex is working on finding new homes for the residents displaced by the fire.
The complex contains 52 units, of which 48 offer rental assistance.
