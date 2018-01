Minerva Viera, places a finished Rosca de Reyes, a Three Kings Cake, into a box on Friday at Viera’s Bakery in Pasco. The bakery made more than a hundred of the sweet breads for Jan. 6 in honor of El Día de Los Tres Reyes Magos to celebrate the arrival of the three wise men in Bethlehem. Watch the video at www.tricityherald.com/videos. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald