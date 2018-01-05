Local

Safeguard Series presentation set for Feb. 15

January 05, 2018

The community is invited to attend the Safeguard Series: Protecting Kids from Pornography from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Kennewick High School Auditorium.

The free event will provide information, practical solutions, and effective resources for families, caregivers, educators, and community members.

Speakers for the presentation are Judge Joe Burrowes, Richland police Chief Chris Skinner and author Kristen A. Jenson.

Information on multiple organizations and tools will be available.

For more information, go to facebook.com/SafeguardAlliance.

