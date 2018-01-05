Brides 2018 expo set for Jan. 7 in Kennewick

Over 70 wedding industry vendors from the Mid-Columbia will fill the Three Rivers Convention Center for Brides 2018.
The bridal expos is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 7.
Tickets are $15 (cash only) exclusively at Just Rose Flowers and More in Kennewick and Pasco.
Tickets are available for $20 at the door or online at midcolumbiabrides.com.
Never miss a local story.
Brides 2018 will host two fashion shows at noon for Amy’s Bridal/Fashion Corner and at 2 p.m. for David’s Bridal and Men’s Wearhouse.
The first 300 brides and moms receive free gift tote.
Information: midcolumbiabrides.com.
Comments