Brides 2018 expo set for Jan. 7 in Kennewick

January 05, 2018 05:49 PM

Over 70 wedding industry vendors from the Mid-Columbia will fill the Three Rivers Convention Center for Brides 2018.

The bridal expos is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 7.

Tickets are $15 (cash only) exclusively at Just Rose Flowers and More in Kennewick and Pasco.

Tickets are available for $20 at the door or online at midcolumbiabrides.com.

Brides 2018 will host two fashion shows at noon for Amy’s Bridal/Fashion Corner and at 2 p.m. for David’s Bridal and Men’s Wearhouse.

The first 300 brides and moms receive free gift tote.

Information: midcolumbiabrides.com.

