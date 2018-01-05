Local

January 5, 2018 9:26 AM

Kennewick school bus hit by car

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

A Kennewick School District bus was hit by a car at South Ely Street and West 19th Avenue this morning.

The bus — reportedly on its way to Amistad Elementary School — was carrying two students and two aides, along with the bus driver, Kennewick police said. No one was hurt.

The bus was headed south on Ely. It was struck by a Pontiac Bonneville driven by Mathew Bunting of Kennewick as turned left in front of the bus onto 19th, Kennewick police said.

Kennewick police are investigating. The Washington State Patrol also were at the scene.

Bunting cleared a breathalyzer test at the scene but was ticketed for negligent driving and having no insurance.

  • Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

    The Benton Conservation District delivered the eggs to about 48 area schools. Students raise and study the fish and then release them into the river in the spring.

Watch: Something's fishy in Richland

