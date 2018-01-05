Tri-Cities under winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Mid-Columbia until 4 p.m. Friday.
Rain may be mixed with freezing rain, particularly in areas outside the Tri-Cities.
Up to a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate in some areas of Eastern Washington.
The temperature at 8 a.m. in the Tri-Cities was about 2 degrees below freezing, with the temperature expected to warm only a couple of degrees by late afternoon.
Temperatures should warm some after Friday in the Tri-Cities.
The high could hit 44 degrees Saturday. Highs should be near 40 from Sunday through Thursday, according to the early forecast.
