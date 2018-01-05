The Tri-Cities is under a winter weather advisory for Friday with rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain, in the forecast.
Local

Tri-Cities under winter weather advisory

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

January 05, 2018 08:50 AM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Mid-Columbia until 4 p.m. Friday.

Rain may be mixed with freezing rain, particularly in areas outside the Tri-Cities.

Up to a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate in some areas of Eastern Washington.

The temperature at 8 a.m. in the Tri-Cities was about 2 degrees below freezing, with the temperature expected to warm only a couple of degrees by late afternoon.

Temperatures should warm some after Friday in the Tri-Cities.

The high could hit 44 degrees Saturday. Highs should be near 40 from Sunday through Thursday, according to the early forecast.

