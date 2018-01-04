A work barge drives temporary steel pilings into the Columbia River on Thursday for a new water intake facility being built by Pasco upriver from the Interstate 182 bridges on Court Street. The work is part of a $7.5 million project for the West Pasco Water Treatment Plant and includes adding two huge pumps with a capacity of six million gallons a day.
Down by the riverside

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

January 04, 2018 04:10 PM

A work barge drives temporary steel pilings into the Columbia River on Thursday for a new water intake facility being built by Pasco upriver from the Interstate 182 bridges on Court Street.

The work is part of a $7.5 million project for the West Pasco Water Treatment Plant and includes adding two huge pumps with a capacity of six million gallons a day.

West Court Street between Harris Road and Road 100 will be closed until Jan. 26 while an underground line from the intake station to the treatment facility is installed.

