Down by the riverside

A work barge drives temporary steel pilings into the Columbia River on Thursday for a new water intake facility being built by Pasco upriver from the Interstate 182 bridges on Court Street.
The work is part of a $7.5 million project for the West Pasco Water Treatment Plant and includes adding two huge pumps with a capacity of six million gallons a day.
West Court Street between Harris Road and Road 100 will be closed until Jan. 26 while an underground line from the intake station to the treatment facility is installed.
