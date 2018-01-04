Get set for more freezing rain in Tri-Cities. Chances increasing

Freezing rain could return to the Tri-Cities Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
There is only a 20 percent chance of freezing rain either before 1 p.m. Thursday or in the evening.
But the chance of freezing rain for Friday in the Tri-Cities increases to 40 percent, according to the weather service. The forecast for freezing rain covers most of the day, with a 30 percent chance of rain or freezing rain Friday night.
Saturday only a 20 percent chance of rain or freezing rain is forecast, with any freezing rain falling before mid morning, according to the weather service.
Temperatures should be warming some, with precipitation for early next week expected to fall as rain.
This Thursday the high should be around freezing with temperatures a couple degrees warming on Friday. But Saturday through Wednesday highs should be in the high 30s or low 40s, according to the weather service.
