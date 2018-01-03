A Prosser school bus left on its route this morning and the right front tire slid off the road.
Prosser school bus slides off road

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

January 03, 2018 06:23 PM

A Prosser school bus slipped off the road Wednesday morning.

The bus was making a sharp right onto Ward Gap Road from Byron Road around 7:15 a.m.

It almost made it to the top of the hill when it lost traction on compact snow and ice, and began sliding backwards, said Bill Petersen, the district’s transportation director.

The right front tire slipped off the shoulder and stopped.

No one was hurt and the bus wasn’t not damaged, said Deanna Flores, the district’s interim superintendent.

The 20 students on board were moved onto another bus.

The district is rerouting the bus route until the conditions improve. Families affected by the change were notified, Flores said.

The change affects one student in the morning and two in the afternoon.

Petersen said changes like these are normal as the winter weather makes bus traveling difficult in some areas.

Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert

