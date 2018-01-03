Week in photos December 24-30, 2017

December 30, 2017 - A semi-truck and trailer slammed into a pickup Friday morning off West Clearwater Avenue near Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities. No one was hurt. Freezing rain was making driving and walking treacherous.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 30, 2017 - A Delta Connection Bombardier plane operated by SkyWest Airlines made an emergency landing Friday at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco after an indicator light showed a possible problem with the landing gear.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 30, 2017 - A downed fiber optic line on Interstate 182 between the Fourth Avenue and 20th Avenue exits. People should expect delays during their morning commute.
Pasco Police Department
December 30, 2017 - Shadle Park's Brock Leinweber (10) and Carson Doyle (3) guard Hanford's Blake VanderTop (44) during a boys basketball game Thursday at Hanford High School in Richland. Hanford won the game 68-59.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 29, 2017 - Luke Huckstep, 2, left, enjoys a ride Thursday in his new Christmas truck driven by his cousin, Jackson Bartlett, 3, in Kennewick. Luke’s mom Chyanne Albert of Kennewick was supervising. Tri-City roads were turning icy Thursday night and freezing rain could fall on Friday morning, according to the weather service.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 29, 2017 - Richland city employees Cody Roos, left, and Loyd Daniels haul away discarded Christmas trees Thursday from the parking lot of Badger Mountain Community Park even though the park is no longer a drop-off site. Trees should be taken to the landfill or left on your curb.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 29, 2017 - Hanford's Emily Beattie (12) looks pass while being guarded by Shadle Park's Emilie Tangeman (4) and Makenna Grier (3) Thursday during the Hanford Holiday Tournament. Hanford won in double overtime 40-37.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 28, 2017 - Maleela Newell, 8, plays with the Bump-O-Rama, a hands-on exhibit that is part of the Amusement Parks Science Exhibit hosted by Hands In for Hands On Tri-Cities inside the Gesa Carousel of Dreams in Kennewick on Wednesday. Maleela was accompanied by her mother, Angelica Newell of Benton City. The exhibit is free and open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 31, with 12 hands-on components designed to teach children the laws of motion.
Noelle Haro-Gomez
Tri-City Herald
December 28, 2017 - A school district employee removes recent snowfall Wednesday morning from the empty faculty parking lot at Stevens Middle School on Wednesday morning in Pasco. Forecasts call for more snow and some freezing rain in the Tri-Cities on Thursday.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 28, 2017 - A Kennewick police officer rushes to join others surrounding a house at the intersection of West Third Avenue and South Rainier Street in Kennewick to search for a robbery suspect. Officers investigating the armed robbery of the City Market, about a block away, followed footprints in the snow from the store to the house. They searched and cleared the house without finding anyone inside matching the description of the robber. The footprints were apparently left by someone from the house who bought items at the store earlier in the day. Watch at video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 27, 2017 - Rhonda and Darryl Coffin, owners of USA Auto Sales, double-team their snow removal efforts Tuesday morning from the parking lot of their Kennewick automobile sales business on Columbia Drive in Kennewick. The two were each holding a pair of snow shovels while they clear the recent light and dry snowfall.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 27, 2017 - Brothers Luke, 10, and Landen Schroeder, 13, share a sled ride Tuesday morning down the hill at Carmichael Middle School in Richland. The popular sledding site was covered with snow and sledders during winter break for students around the Mid-Columbia.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 27, 2017 - Richland officials are hopeful the Dupus Boomer’s Downtown space won’t stay empty for long. The property plays a key role in the city’s Swift Corridor vision.
File
Tri-City Herald
December 26, 2017 - Adam Place, fitness consultant at Gold’s Gym, stands in a room filled with stationary bicycles used for spin classes at the Kennewick fitness business. Fitness trainers in the area suggest setting small and attainable goals and to join group classes to help get the ball rolling when kicking off a fitness program.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 26, 2017 - Bird watchers flock to the Tri-Cities every year for the Christmas Bird Count organized by the National Audubon Society’s Science Center annually since 1900.
File photo
December 25, 2017 - Jesus and Mother Mary are depicted in stained glass in the entryway of the St. Thomas Aquinas Chapel at Tri-Cities Prep High School in Pasco. The window has special meaning to Nancy and Mike Roach and their family. Artist Patrick Clark used a baby photo of their late son, Luke, for reference.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 25, 2017 - Jennifer Felicitas started the faith-based nonprofit called Impact! Compassion Center, Tri-Cities last year in downtown Kennewick. The organization is working to fill the gap in social services locally by connecting people with help through an online community and also providing in-person assistance.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 25, 2017 - The faith-based nonprofit Impact! Compassion Center, Tri-Cities last year at 9 S. Dayton St. in downtown Kennewick.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 24, 2017 - Laurence Upton stands next to the 1966 Jeep CJ5 he’s having restored for his aunt and uncle, Patty and Loren Upton, to help them finish the final three miles of their Roads End to Roads End journey they originally embarked on in June of 1984.
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 24, 2017 - Vanessa Brown and her 4-month-old son, Kayden Hedrick, both have reason to celebrate their own Christmas miracles. Brown is celebrating being clean and sober from drug addiction for nearly a year, and medical workers no longer find evidence of a tumor discovered about two months ago in the infant. Watch a video at: tricityherald.com/video
Bob Brawdy
Tri-City Herald
December 24, 2017 - Southridge’s Atsamaz Pliev gets tangled up with Travis Mitchell of Caldwell, Idaho, in the 220-pound championship match at the Best of the West tournament in Pasco. Mitchell pinned Pliev in 5:15.
Annie Fowler
Tri-City Herald