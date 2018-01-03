Can’t afford tickets to ‘Hamilton’ on Broadway? Join the chorus

Megan Johnson saw Hamilton in Chicago last year.
The Tony-, Grammy- and Pulitzer Prize-winning hip hop musical about the country’s first treasury secretary more than lived up to the hype, she said.
It was brilliant — from the sets and staging to the choreography and songs, she said.
And this weekend, Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre is bringing a taste of the show’s power and artistry to Richland.
The theater company is presenting a Hamilton sing-along Jan. 6 at the Uptown Theatre.
“It doesn’t happen very often that a piece of musical theater becomes zeitgeist and lights up the world the way this does,” said Johnson, the company’s artistic director.
With the singalong, “we wanted to celebrate that,” she said.
The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be taken for World Relief Tri-Cities.
Hamilton’s soundtrack will be played from start to finish, with the audience invited to sing along. The lyrics will be projected on an overhead screen.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in Hamilton-inspired costumes, and a costume contest will be held at intermission.
The winner will receive a free ticket to Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre’s upcoming production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Hamilton: An American Musical debuted on Broadway in 2015, lauded by critics and smashing box office records.
Penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda and told through hip hop, it chronicles the life of Alexander Hamilton — a “young, scrappy and hungry” immigrant who shaped the nation.
Given Hamilton’s themes, Johnson said, it seemed fitting to use the sing-along as a fundraiser for World Relief Tri-Cities. The nonprofit resettles refugees, helping them get on their feet in their new homeland.
“The immigrant story, refugee story — that was something that was so prevalent during Alexander Hamilton’s era. It’s now 2018, and it’s still an important topic,” Johnson said. “We are excited to partner with the people who are the boots on the ground here” doing good in that arena.
Ethos Bakery & Cafe will be on hand selling food, and alcohol will be served. The event is open to all ages.
“It’s going to be a fun time,” Johnson said.
“Mid-Columbia Musical Theatre has been a member of this community for almost 70 years. It’s taken a supportive community to keep us up and running for that long,” she said. “This is our way to give back to our community, to express our appreciation.”
Uptown Theatre is at 1300 Jadwin Ave.
Sara Schilling: 509-582-1529, @SaraTCHerald
