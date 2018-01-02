Rejected for mayor, Richland councilman sets sights on state House

Richland Councilman Phil Lemley said he will run to represent the 8th Legislative District in Olympia this year — and end his eight-year run on the Richland City Council.
Lemley came to the Tri-Cities in 2001 as an engineer at Bechtel to work on the vitrification plant.
He planted roots and became a dedicated public leader. He retired from Bechtel in 2010 and has served the city with energy, seldom missing council sessions or other public business.
In December, he lobbied to replace Bob Thompson as the city’s mostly honorary mayor.
Under Richland’s council-manager form of government, the mayor is chosen from the elected council members.
The role is chiefly ceremonial and entails presiding over meetings, representing the city at public events and ribbon cuttings.
The council chose Thompson for another two-year term when it met Tuesday.
A frustrated Lemley said he had no future with the city and said he was prepared to resign or to leave at the end of his current term in two years.
Instead, he said he will run for one of two positions representing the 8th Legislative District in Olympia.
He did not specify if he will challenge Rep. Larry Haler or Rep. Brad Klippert, both Republicans.
He said 2018 would be his last year on the Richland council, which would open the post a year early.
