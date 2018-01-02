Their mother lived just long enough to see them join the Hanford High hall of fame

Joan Wertz got her final wish. She saw her kids inducted into the Hanford High School swimming hall of fame just days before she died Jan. 1 at home in West Richland.
Maggie, Joe and Will Wertz grew up in the Hanford swim program and planted many of its milestones. The three were inducted together into the school’s hall of fame on Dec. 27.
“It really means a lot that our mom and dad both get to be here to witness it,” Maggie said in a Herald story last month, “and to show that their legacy is living on in the Hall of Fame of Hanford High School, so we’re excited about that.”
Joan Wertz, 61, was diagnosed with kidney cancer June 18.
Never miss a local story.
She and her husband Doug were ardent supporters of the Tri-City Channel Cats and Hanford High swim programs.
Comments