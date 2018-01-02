A crew of workers from the City of Richland take advantage of Tuesday morning's dry conditions to make temporary repairs to potholes along George Washington Way.
Local

Pothole patching professionals

By Bob Brawdy

bbrawdy@tricityherald.com

January 02, 2018 06:00 PM

A crew of workers from the City of Richland take advantage of Tuesday morning’s dry conditions to make temporary repairs to potholes along George Washington Way.

Recent winter weather has contributed to the formation of the suspension-jarring holes in the asphalt.

City officials from Kennewick, Pasco and Richland say the temporary patches make it safer for motorists and slow down the spread of crumbling asphalt until long-term repairs can be made next spring.

Tri-City residents can submit service requests to report potholes on their respective city’s website.

