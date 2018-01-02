Creator of large Richland public sculptures dies

Celebrated artist Harold Balazs,whose large sculptures are displayed in the Federal Building and public library in Richland, has died at his home north of Spokane.
Balazs died Saturday night at the age of 89.
In Richland he created the wooden screens installed in the Federal Building in 1966, a year after it opened.
The screens, made of tall cedar columns carved into abstract shapes, disappeared in 1989 for art conservation but were reinstalled in 2011 along with a third carving between the auditorium entrances.
Never miss a local story.
Balazs also created the outside brick mural depicting Native American petroglyphs at the entrance of the Richland Public Library building before it was renovated and expanded. The sculpture was saved and installed between the library’s cafe and the book sale room.
He also created public art in Seattle and numerous other cities.
Among his public works in Spokane are the Rotary Fountain at Riverfront Park, the Centennial Sculpture floating in the Spokane River near the convention center, and The Lantern on the river side of the INB Performing Arts Center.
Comments