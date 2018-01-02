Harold Balazs stands in front of a sculpture commissioned for the Richland Public Library. The sculpture is now indoors in the library.
Harold Balazs stands in front of a sculpture commissioned for the Richland Public Library. The sculpture is now indoors in the library. File Tri-City Herald
Harold Balazs stands in front of a sculpture commissioned for the Richland Public Library. The sculpture is now indoors in the library. File Tri-City Herald

Local

Creator of large Richland public sculptures dies

By Annette Cary

acary@tricityherald.com

and the Associated Press

January 02, 2018 03:22 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

Celebrated artist Harold Balazs,whose large sculptures are displayed in the Federal Building and public library in Richland, has died at his home north of Spokane.

Balazs died Saturday night at the age of 89.

In Richland he created the wooden screens installed in the Federal Building in 1966, a year after it opened.

The screens, made of tall cedar columns carved into abstract shapes, disappeared in 1989 for art conservation but were reinstalled in 2011 along with a third carving between the auditorium entrances.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Balazs also created the outside brick mural depicting Native American petroglyphs at the entrance of the Richland Public Library building before it was renovated and expanded. The sculpture was saved and installed between the library’s cafe and the book sale room.

He also created public art in Seattle and numerous other cities.

Among his public works in Spokane are the Rotary Fountain at Riverfront Park, the Centennial Sculpture floating in the Spokane River near the convention center, and The Lantern on the river side of the INB Performing Arts Center.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

    This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap.

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82
What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown 3:43

What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown
Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing 0:48

Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing

View More Video