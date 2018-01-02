This hillside crack above I-82 is making officials nervous

State and Yakima County officials continue to monitor an enormous break in the land above Interstate 82 on Rattlesnake Ridge.
Just last week, transportation officials warned drivers to watch for falling rocks on Interstate 82 in east and westbound lanes between mileposts 37 and 39 south of Union Gap.
Officials have been monitoring the fissure since October.
Authorities in December closed Thorp Road along the Yakima River east of Union Gap, and placed residents near 4650 Thorp Road under a Stage 2 evacuation notice because of the break.
A landslide could occur in the coming weeks, officials said.
Since monitoring began, the movement of an estimated 4 million cubic yards of land has sped up, increasing the immediacy of a landslide of any magnitude, said George Machan, a senior associate geotechnical engineer with Cornforth Consultants, a Portland-based firm hired by the quarry to monitor the crack.
The largest fissure is now estimated to be some 250 feet deep.
Officials have urged about 50 residents in the area to leave as a landslide could occur in coming weeks.
Stephen Reidel, an adjunct geology professor at Washington State University’s Tri-Cities campus, who has watched the fissure since October after learning about it from the Yakima Herald-Republic, suggests the potential danger could be greater.
After visiting the fissure in December, Reidel said the movement seems similar to that which caused a massive landslide onto state Highway 410 west of Naches in 2009.
That slide saw 40 million cubic yards of rocks and dirt bury roughly half a mile of the highway and dam part of Naches River.
No one was hurt, but several homes in the Nile area were destroyed or damaged beyond repair. Both the Rattlesnake Ridge site and the Nile slide were located near quarries.
Reidel cautioned a slide as large as the one in 2009 is possible, but isn’t the most likely scenario.
Rocks and soil near the surface could slide, but the basalt that forms the base of Rattlesnake Ridge would have to crack further for a massive slide to occur, he said.
“I would be pretty surprised if the whole block slipped away. But I’ve been surprised before,” he said.
Reidel said he’s been surprised how quickly the crack has deepened since October.
“I would make sure to urge people to stay off Thorp Road and stay off the hillside,” Reidel said. “It’s just not safe. I would never go back up there again until I’ve had the opportunity to see if it’s safe or not.”
Two earthquakes that shook the ground about 18 miles south of Toppenish this past Friday likely had no effect, Reidel said.
State Department of Transportation officials worked on a plan to protect Interstate 82 — which passes within about 100 feet of the ridge’s base — in the event rocks fall on it.
Transportation Department spokeswoman Summer Derrey said the agency plans to install a cement barrier not far from the interstate.
“It’s the Department of Transportation’s job to protect the highway, and that’s what we’re doing,” she said.
The department’s traffic engineers are working with the Washington State Patrol in planning a detour route should a slide affect the interstate.
