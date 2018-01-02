Pasco Officer Alex Michel uses a rope to catch a lost puppy Monday night.
Pasco Officer Alex Michel uses a rope to catch a lost puppy Monday night. Pasco Police Department
Pasco Officer Alex Michel uses a rope to catch a lost puppy Monday night. Pasco Police Department

Local

Pasco police capture ‘vicious’ critter that cornered a family

By Laurie Williams

lwilliams@tricityherald.com

January 02, 2018 12:46 PM

Pasco police reported a tense standoff New Year’s Day when a family was trapped in their home by a ferocious animal.

Here’s part of the “tale” from their Facebook page.

“The beast was perched upon the doorstep, growling viciously at the helpless family every time they attempted to open the front door and also growled at Officer Alex Michel when he approached.”

Michel reached out, “almost losing his hand in the process.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Officer Ben Boykin devised a makeshift leash out of a rope and caught the wild pup.

“Upon being turned over to animal control, the pooch ceased her violent behavior and promptly turned over onto her back, demanding belly rubs,” said the post.

If you’re missing a black pit bull-mix puppy, call the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter at 509-545-3740.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

    This drone video, shot by Yakima County resident Steven Mack, shows the status of the chasm developing on Rattlesnake Ridge in Union Gap.

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82
What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown 3:43

What is a supermoon? NASA video gives you the rundown
Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing 0:48

Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing

View More Video