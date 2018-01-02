Pasco police capture ‘vicious’ critter that cornered a family

Pasco police reported a tense standoff New Year’s Day when a family was trapped in their home by a ferocious animal.
Here’s part of the “tale” from their Facebook page.
“The beast was perched upon the doorstep, growling viciously at the helpless family every time they attempted to open the front door and also growled at Officer Alex Michel when he approached.”
Michel reached out, “almost losing his hand in the process.”
Officer Ben Boykin devised a makeshift leash out of a rope and caught the wild pup.
“Upon being turned over to animal control, the pooch ceased her violent behavior and promptly turned over onto her back, demanding belly rubs,” said the post.
If you’re missing a black pit bull-mix puppy, call the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter at 509-545-3740.
Comments