Just when we thought we were done. Freezing rain may return to Tri-Cities

Freezing rain could return to the Tri-Cities toward the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
A slight chance of rain or freezing rain is forecast for Thursday and Thursday night, but is more likely Friday and Friday night in the Tri-Cities.
Temperatures will continue be somewhat colder for much of the week than is normal for early January in the Tri-Cities.
Highs should remain at about freezing through Thursday, increasing to about 35 on Friday. Lows should climb from the 20s to about freezing Friday night.
Slightly warmer weather is forecast for the weekend, with highs of about 40 degrees, according to the weather services’ early forecast.
