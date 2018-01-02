Tri-Cities Food Bank client Bonnie Rothwell, left, is helped by volunteer Helen Konkright at the Kennewick branch in December.
Why the Kennewick food bank is closed this week

By Sara Schilling

sschilling@tricityherald.com

January 02, 2018 11:35 AM

The Kennewick branch of the Tri-Cities Food Bank is closed this week for cleaning and organizing.

During the closure, which runs through Jan. 7, Kennewick branch clients may use the Richland branch.

“The food bank’s mission is to provide nutritional support for our neighbors in need and it is important that we take time periodically to take stock of our storage warehouse and make adjustments to our Kennewick location to better serve our clients. We will be taking this time to thoroughly clean the food storage area and provide training to our volunteers,” said Bill Kitchen, food bank executive director.

The Richland branch is at 321 Wellsian Way. Hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. weekdays.

